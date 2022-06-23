Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Pittsburgh, 72-0

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 72, Pittsburgh 0 - Sept. 21, 1996

Running back Pepe Pearson and wide receiver David Boston scored three touchdowns apiece as seventh-ranked Ohio State handed Pittsburgh its worst loss ever, 72-0, in the second game of the 1996 season.

The Buckeyes scored on their first 10 possessions (including nine touchdowns), held a 602-120 advantage in total yards and didn’t attempt a pass in the second half. The Panthers, meanwhile, mustered just four first downs all afternoon.

Pearson finished the game with 103 yards and the three touchdowns on 24 carries, while Boston caught two passes for 21 yards and two scores. He also returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown with just seven blockers on the field.

“Football is football,” Pittsburgh head coach Johnny Majors said after the game. “They made an effort to keep it under 70 points and we wouldn’t let them do it. I’m not being sarcastic. That’s a fact.”

The 72-0 victory marked Ohio State’s biggest shutout victory since a 76-0 win over Western Reserve in 1934. Combined with a 70-7 win over Rice in the season opener, the 142 points were the most the Buckeyes had ever scored in consecutive games.

“You’re not hearing me complain much about these first two games,” Ohio State head coach John Cooper said. “Are we that good or are they that bad? It’s hard to tell when a game gets out of control like that.”

With the win, the Buckeyes improved to 19-5-1 all time against the Panthers. The two teams have not played since.

-----

-----

-----

