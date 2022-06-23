In an email sent to students, staff and faculty members, former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel announced on Wednesday evening he will step down as the president of Youngstown State University on Feb. 1, 2023

“It is with an abundance of gratitude and thankfulness that Ellen and I plan to step aside as President and First Lady of our beloved YSU,” Tressel said. “It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University in a number of capacities, and we will continue to do so, in whatever fashion that the YSU Board of Trustees sees fit.”

The 69-year-old Tressel led the Penguins to four Division I-AA national championships during his 15 seasons as head coach from 1986-2000. He then came to Columbus, where he led the Buckeyes to the 2002 national championship and seven Big Ten titles in 10 seasons.

Tressel resigned in 2011 amid an investigation into improper benefits given to his players, which included them trading their team-issued memorabilia for tattoos. After a brief stint as the executive vice president for student success at the University of Akron, he was named the ninth president at Youngstown State in 2014.

“I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” Tressel said. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule.”

