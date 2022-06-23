Skip to main content

Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Bryson Rodgers Shuts Down Michigan’s Flip Attempt

Rodgers shared a screenshot of multiple texts from Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy on Wednesday night.

With Ohio State landing commitments from three top-100 wide receivers this week, Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy apparently thought he had a chance to flip four-star commit Bryson Rodgers from his pledge.

However, it didn’t take long for the second-year assistant to find out he doesn’t have a shot.

Bellamy sent a text to Rodgers at 4:02 p.m. on Wednesday that read, “What’s going on B.” After being left on read for nearly three hours, he followed up with a second text.

If the silence wasn’t enough to get the hint, Rodgers finally responded to Bellamy at 7:54 p.m. with a simple “Go Bucks,” as well as a chestnut emoji, which is the closest thing you'll find to a buckeye.

“(The Team Up North) and their staff must not get the memo that I am committed to The Ohio State University,” Rodgers said in a post on Twitter. “I’m a Buckeye for life.”

Rodgers – who spent his early childhood years in Warren, Ohio, and grew up rooting for Ohio State as a result – committed to the Buckeyes on April 17, the day after he attended the annual spring game.

While he’s not as highly-rated as the others in the class, he’s been very vocal about his desire to play alongside Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Carnell Tate, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss and Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers, who committed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

With his two-word response to Bellamy, Rodgers has now adored himself to Ohio State fans, who no longer have to worry about the strength of his pledge.

