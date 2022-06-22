Rogers spurned the home-state Wolfpack to become the latest elite prospect to join Zone 6.

Ohio State has landed a commitment from one of the nation's top-rated wide receivers for the third consecutive day, as Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Rogers, who is considered the ninth-best wide receiver and No. 50 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer wide receivers coach Brian Hartline back in January. He then made his way to campus for the first time for the annual spring game in mid-April.

N.C. State was widely regarded as the favorite as Rogers' recruitment to that point, as the in-state Wolfpack were the just second program to extend him a scholarship offer and their proximity (21 miles) allowed him to make numerous trips to Raleigh in the nearly 15 months since.

However, Ohio State apparently made such a great impression on Rogers and his family during the aforementioned trip to Columbus that he immediately began trending toward the Buckeyes. He then scheduled his official visit for the weekend of June 17-19.

Rogers unfortunately dealt with some travel issues that prevented him from making the trip, which gave N.C. State one final opportunity to swing things in their favor. It was for naught, though, as Rogers still committed to the Buckeyes only a few days later.

Rogers now becomes the fourth and final wide receiver in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Carnell Tate and Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch four-star Bryson Rodgers.

Tate and Inniss, of course, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Hartline and the rest of the staff can now focus their efforts on the next recruiting cycle, where Ohio State is already among the favorites for Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star Jeremiah Smith and Miami Central five-star Joshisa Trader, among others.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Ohio State CB Target Jermaine Mathews Sets Commitment Date

Ohio State Awarded Trademark On Use Of The Word “THE”

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Dominates Eastern Michigan, 73-20

2024 Ohio State QB Commit Dylan Raiola “Speechless” After Camp Visit

Ohio State To Induct 15 Former Buckeyes Into Athletics Hall Of Fame

2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!