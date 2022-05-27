Even though he's never been to campus, the Buckeyes remain in the running for one of the nation's top defensive backs.

Arlington (Texas) Martin five-star cornerback Javien Toviano included Ohio State in his top eight this week alongside Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-0 and 185-pound Toviano, who is considered the fifth-best cornerback and No. 25 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes last October but has not made his way to campus in the months since.

That said, Ohio State is still in the running to land Toviano’s pledge thanks to its track record of developing elite cornerbacks and the changes on the defensive coaching staff, including the arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.

“Ohio State’s production rate is unbelievable from the cornerback standpoint, as well as the defensive back (position) in general,” Toviano told On3. “Ohio State is a school that instantly comes up in the conversation. With the new hires, I think that the room can only get better.

“They also happen to be in the greatest position to compete year in and year out. I think that it’s a perfect setting if you want to go play big-time football, get a great education, as well as go play in the league.”

The Buckeyes currently hold one commitment at cornerback in Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star Dijon Johnson, but the plan is to take at least two more players at the position this cycle.

Other names to keep in mind include Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star Cormani McClain; St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Christian Gray; Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail four-star Sharif Denson; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee; and Roswell, Ga., four-star Ethan Nation.

