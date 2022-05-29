One of the nation’s top-rated wide receivers will soon come off the board, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate told SI All-American he plans to announce his college decision in the coming months.

“I’m trying to make my commitment sometime this summer,” Tate said following the Ascenders’ spring scrimmage on May 19. “I am not planning to take any more visits until after I commit.”

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Tate – who is considered the sixth-best wide receiver and No. 39 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – has narrowed down his list of nearly 40 scholarship offers to LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee, with multiple trips to see the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish and official visits with the Tigers and Volunteers under his belt.

Ohio State has long been considered the favorite in Tate’s recruitment, as he grew up rooting for the Buckeyes and has built a strong relationship with head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who was on hand for the spring game earlier this month.

He’s also extremely close with Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, his teammate on the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, and the two are undoubtedly at the top of the staff’s list of priorities, along with Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers.

That said, Tennessee has made a significant move in recent months and should be considered the biggest threat to land Tate’s pledge given his bond with Long Beach (Calif.) Poly five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava – not to mention the name, image and likeness opportunities that have sprung up in Knoxville as of late.

“It is definitely a battle between some schools right now,” said Tate, who was last on campus for a spring practice that coincided with Student Appreciation Day on April 2. “I am chopping it up with my family and trying to figure out what is best for me.”

One thing to keep an eye on when it comes to Tate’s timeline is that South Florida Express is expected to be in Columbus for Ohio State’s 7-on-7 tournament on June 16. Could he commit in the days leading up to that de facto visit? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for what Tate is looking for when it comes to making his decision, there’s another thing that could favor the Buckeyes over the Volunteers, something that was highlighted when former wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams went No. 10, 11 and 12 overall in last month’s NFL Draft.

“Development is big because they have to help you be the great player you are and get you to the next level,” Tate said. “Then playing right away. You have to be able to showcase your skills right away to get to the next level.”

