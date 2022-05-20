BRADENTON, Fla. – One of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in high school football is in full decision-making mode these days.

After wrapping up his junior campaign at IMG Academy with an intersquad showing on Thursday evening, in which he hauled in the only passing score of the event, Carnell Tate revealed his recruitment is nearing its completion.

The Chicago native says he will soon make a verbal commitment to LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State or Tennessee. No visits are expected to take place between now and a decision.

"I'm trying to make my commitment sometime this summer," Tate said. "Because I am not planning to take any more visits until after I commit."

Most recently, Tennessee got Tate on campus for an unofficial visit last weekend while prized UT quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava was in town. It wasn't their first visit to Knoxville together.

"We talk all the time," Tate said of his relationship with Iamaleava. "Almost every day to catch up and see how each other are doing. He checks in on me, and I check in on him.

"At Tennessee, coach [Josh Heupel] and his receiver-friendly offense have a great QB [Iamaleava] that can get me the ball. I know I can get to the league, and they will help develop me over there. I believe in [Kelsey Pope] and all of the coaches and players over there speak highly of him. So, I know he will get me to the league and develop me."

Carnell Tate Capped Junior Season at IMG Academy Thursday Night. John Garcia, Jr.

Pope was on hand for IMG's spring showcase along with Ohio State's wide receiver's coach in Brian Hartline. Notre Dame also had multiple assistant coaches on hand, among many others.

Prior to the Tennessee trip, LSU hosted Tate for an official visit in conjunction with another elite arm he's grown close to during the recruiting process in uncommitted Detroit (Mich.) King star Dante Moore. He also communicates with the most high-profile passer in the recruiting class, too, confirming the importance of linking up with a top quarterback regardless of destination.

"Those two are my guys," Tate said of Iamaleava and Moore. "I talk with Arch [Manning] some. Mainly, those two, though. Dante is my guy back from even before Nico. Dante is quiet and likes to do his own thing. Nico is a chill guy with Cali-swag that can get up and get hype and have some fun."

Beyond the time with Moore, the Baton Rouge official visit was critical in the recruitment due to the longstanding relationship Tate has had with Brian Kelly. The new Tiger coach recruited him plenty while at Notre Dame to the point Tate says it was the coaching change that affected his recruitment the most.

"It was definitely different," Tate said of seeing Kelly at LSU. "He had a different swag to him from when he was at Notre Dame. He was open and talked freely. He had a little swagger about him."

Tate has seen each contending campus multiple times, though Tennessee and LSU were the only programs to receive an official visit. Georgia and Alabama were also announced as contenders when a top five was announced in March, excluding LSU.

Instead, it appears the national championship game pair are on the outside looking in down the home stretch of the process as top factors between programs are considered.

"It is definitely a battle between some schools right now," Tate said. "I am chopping it up with my family and trying to figure out what is best for me.

"Development is big because they have to help you be the great player you are and get you to the next level. Then playing right away, you have to be able to showcase your skills right away to get to the next level."

Tate added he could potentially take visits following a verbal commitment, but doesn't plan to make any trips before a decision is made. He also confirmed that most of his questions between the four finalists have already been answered.

More SIAA coverage