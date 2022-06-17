Hunter Armstrong, Sophie Jaques Named Ohio State’s Athletes Of The Year

Armstrong won five gold medals at the Big Ten swimming championships, while Jaques led the Buckeyes to their first women's hockey national title.

Sophomore swimmer Hunter Armstrong and senior hockey player Sophie Jaques were named Ohio State’s male and female athletes of the year on Friday.

Armstrong is the first swimmer to be named the male athlete of the year after capturing five gold medals at the Big Ten championships in February. That includes wins in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle relay, 400-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter medley relay.

The Dover, Ohio, native then earned All-American honors after by fifth in the 100-meter backstroke and helping the Buckeyes finish seventh in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the NCAA championships in March. He recently set the world record in the 50-meter backstroke and qualified for the 2022 FINA World Championships, which begin this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

Jaques, meanwhile, becomes the second hockey player to be named Ohio State’s female athlete of the year, joining Jincy Dunne in 2020, after she helped guide Ohio State to the first national championship in program history.

The Toronto native recorded a team-high 59 points (21 goals and 38 assists) this season and was named a first-team All-American and finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which is given annually to the country’s best player. She also earned Most Valuable Player honors for her performance in the NCAA Tournament.

Armstrong and Jaques are now in the running to win the Big Ten’s athlete of the year awards, which will be announced by the conference later this month.

