Rodgers is among the handful of prospects on campus this weekend for their official visits.

When Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau arrived at the Columbus airport for his official visit last June, head coach Ryan Day and the entire defensive coaching staff presented him and his family with leis while wearing Hawaiian shirts.

It made quite the impression on Tuimoloau, who is of Polynesian descent, as he committed to the Buckeyes just a few weeks later. Fast forward exactly one year to the day, and another member of the staff showed up to a prospect's official visit in style.

This time, it was wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who picked up four-star wide receiver commit Bryson Rodgers at the Blackwell Inn on campus while driving a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

The red SUV is valued at just under $230,000 and comes from Sarchione Auto Gallery in Canton, the same dealership as quarterback C.J. Stroud's $200,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which he received in exchange for promoting the dealership on social media and public appearances.

It's quite the recruiting tool, as Hartline can show Rogers and wide receiver targets like Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers the kind of vehicle they could be driving in a year or two through a name, image and likeness deal while also pointing to a real life example.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blows Out Bowling Green, 77-10

Former Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard Suspended For Two Games By NFL

Hunter Armstrong, Sophie Jaques Named Ohio State’s Athletes Of The Year

First Look At Ohio State’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shoes

2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State Hires TCU’s Bill Mosiello As New Head Baseball Coach

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!