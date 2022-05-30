The future Buckeye put his arm strength and recruiting abilities on display during the annual event.

Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola may have two years of high school left, but he showed this weekend why he’s considered one of the nation’s top signal-callers – regardless of class.

In fact, during a long toss competition at Steve Clarkson’s Quarterback Retreat in Los Angeles, the 6-foot-3 and 225-pound Raiola casually tossed a 72-yarder. He also put his unique arm angles on display in a variety of drills, only furthering the comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The event doubled as a recruiting opportunity for Raiola, who became the first member of the Buckeyes’ 2024 class earlier this month. He notably spent time with 2023 five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, as well as 2024 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star safety Peyton Woodyard.

Raiola also had the chance to hang out with redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud and junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who were among the handful of college prospects attending the annual showcase.

Strengthening those relationship will only help, as Raiola cannot sign with Ohio State for more than 18 months. But no matter the wait, the future is clearly bright for the Buckeyes at the quarterback position.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Nearing Decision

Steve Hayes, Son Legendary Ohio State Head Coach Woody Hayes, Passes Away

2023 Texas CB Javien Toviano Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Kickoff Times, Networks Announced For Several Games This Fall

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Discusses Contract Extension, NIL, Notre Dame

2023 Florida RB Richard Young Cancels Ohio State Official Visit

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!