Ohio State Offers 2023 Hawaii LB Tausili Akana Following Camp Visit

Ohio State landed its first scholarship player from the state of Hawaii during the 2019 recruiting cycle in Kahuku four-star offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi and is now looking to add a second after offering a scholarship to four-star linebacker Tausili Akana, who hails from the same high school as Vimahi.

The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound Akana – who is considered the top-rated linebacker and No. 27 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – has spent the last week at camps around the mainland, including LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

He was in Columbus on Tuesday, at which time he worked out with linebackers coach Al Washington and defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who put him through a number of individual drills inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while other campers were outside.

Brandyn Akana with Larry Johnson - Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow

Akana and his father, Brandyn, also spent time touring the facility and speaking with head coach Ryan Day, at which time he learned of the opportunity to play for the Buckeyes. It’s worth noting his sister, Keonilei, plays volleyball at Nebraska, so distance won’t be a factor in his recruitment.

