Ohio State Retakes No. 1 Class In 247Sports Composite Team Rankings

The Buckeyes retake the lead after the Bulldogs suffer a decommitment on Monday afternoon.

After Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander decommited from Georgia on Monday afternoon, Ohio State assumed the top spot in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the class of 2022.

The Bulldogs initially overtook the Buckeyes in mid-April thanks to a series of rating updates across the three sites that contribute to the compositing rankings, including 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. But that lead evaporated once Alexander, who visited Texas A&M this past weekend, backed off his pledge.

Ohio State holds commitments from 12 players this cycle, with Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers; Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary; Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks; and Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton leading the way.

Georgia’s class, meanwhile, features 11 commitments, including in-state five-star athletes Deyon Bouie and Malaki Starks and in-state four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs actually fell to third in the rankings with Alexander's decommitment and now sit at 225.83 points, trailing the Buckeyes at 240.12 and LSU (13 commits) at 237.17.

The other schools that round out the top 10 of the 247Sports composite team rankings are No. 4 Notre Dame (14 commits) at 219.34, No. 5 Rutgers (13 commits) at 190.65, No. 6 Oklahoma (nine commits) at 187.32, No. 7 Penn State (11 commits) at 186.34, No. 8 Texas A&M (eight commits) at 172.69, No. 9 Mississippi State (13 commits) at 172.02 and No. 10 Texas (eight commits) at 171.45.

That said, SI All-American had Ohio State's haul as the No. 1 class in their initial rankings released last week.

