Ohio State Releases Incredible Recruiting Hype Video During Massive Visit Weekend

The nearly four-minute long video will have you ready to commit to the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State football program is in the midst of a massive month of recruiting, with at least 51 official visitors and anywhere from 150-200 unofficial visitors expected on campus by the end of June.

Sensing the enormity of the moment, head coach Ryan Day shared an incredible video to social media on Saturday morning that highlights the Buckeyes’ winning tradition.

Titled “Traditions,” the nearly four-minute long video is narrated by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin and features clips of Griffin; quarterbacks Troy Smith, J.T. Barrett and Justin Fields; running backs Eddie George and Ezekiel Elliott; wide receivers Cris Carter, Michael Jenkins and Ted Ginn Jr.; offensive tackle Orlando Pace; and defensive ends Will Smith and Chase Young, among others.

It also includes pregame speeches from Day and former head coach Urban Meyer and several of the more notable plays in program history.

"In old Ohio there's a team that's known throughout the land," Griffin said. "Eleven warriors, brave and bold, whose fame will ever stand. 1890, 13 decades, five generations. That’s how long those 11 warriors have put on the scarlet and gray.

“On the banks of the Olentangy, we built a fortress, a monument to tradition, a looming coliseum that welcomes friends and cautions rivals. We've defended that tradition on the shoulders of legends with moments that flow for all time through our scarlet blood.

"Times have changed, but the standard has not. Excellence is expected. Championships are the challenge. Legendary is the only limit. You want it easy? Tough luck. Here, we fight for all we have. But we'll love you, too. And if you love us back, if you give us everything you have, ache for accountability and strain for success, you'll earn more than you could ever dream of.

"Want the big city and the bright lights? We’ve got you. You want to stand on stages and host trophies? We got that, too. Want to plant your name in history? Well, that's on you.

"Our honor defend, we will fight to the end. Who's next?"

The answer to that question remains to be seen, but with several priority targets in the midst of their official visits, it shouldn’t be long before we find out.

