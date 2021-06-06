Photos From Ohio State's First Big Recruiting Weekend Of The Summer

Ohio State welcomed more than a dozen official visitors to campus this weekend for Buckeye Bash 2.0, including nine players who are currently committed and several top priorities from the 2022 recruiting cycle.

It marked the first time in Columbus for many of them, as the NCAA-mandated dead period has kept recruits away for the last 15 months,, while others who opted to take self-guided visits during the pandemic finally had the chance to meet the coaching staff, something they weren’t permitted to do while previously on campus.

The official visitors were in town for the better part of two days, at which time they toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and Ohio Stadium, met with professors and academic advisors and saw what the rest of Columbus had to offer. They also took photos in various Ohio State uniforms, which they promptly shared to social media.

With that said, BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best shots from the weekend that was, including some from the unofficial visitors from the class of 2023 who made their way to campus, as well.

COMMITS:

2022 Southlake (Texas) Carroll QB Quinn Ewers

2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter LB C.J. Hicks

2022 Austin (Texas) Lake Travis WR Caleb Burton

2022 Marysville, Ohio, LB Gabe Powers

2022 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West CB Jyaire Brown

2022 Chandler, Arizona, WR Kyion Grayes

2022 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West OT Tegra Tshabola

2022 Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona TE Bennett Christian

2022 Seffner (Fla.) Armwood ATH Kye Stokes

TOP TARGETS:

2022 Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy OT Zach Rice

2022 Duncanville, Texas, DE Omari Abor

2022 Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing DT Khurtiss Perry

2022 Las Vegas Bishop Gorman S Zion Branch

2022 Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk S Xavier Nwankpa

2022 Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne OT Aamil Wagner

2022 St. Louis Lutheran North CB Toriano Pride

2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy DT Dominick James

2022 Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek OT George Fitzpatrick

UNOFFICAL VISITORS:

2023 Bixby, Okla., TE Luke Hasz

2023 Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola DE Derrick LeBlanc

2023 Folsom, Calif., TE Walker Lyons

-----

You may also like:

Florida State DE Commit Gabriel Harris Aiming For Ohio State Offer

Ohio State Releases Incredible Recruiting Hype Video

Seven Former Buckeyes Ranked Among NFL's Top 100 Players

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Not Dropping Hints About Quarterback Battle

Jim Tressel Hopes To Live Long Enough To See OSU Lead Michigan Series

Christen Miller Considers Larry Johnson The Lamborghini Of DL Coaches

Ohio State OT Target Tyler Booker Discusses Upcoming Official Visits

Ohio State Offers Five Prospects During First One-Day Camp Of Summer

Mike Doss, James Laurinaitis Named To 2022 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

Former Ohio State WR C.J. Saunders Signs With Carolina Panthers

Ohio State Sits Atop SI All-American's 2022 Class Rankings

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook