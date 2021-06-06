Photos From Ohio State's First Big Recruiting Weekend Of The Summer

Photos From Ohio State’s First Official Visit Weekend Of The Summer
Ohio State welcomed more than a dozen official visitors to campus this weekend for Buckeye Bash 2.0, including nine players who are currently committed and several top priorities from the 2022 recruiting cycle.
It marked the first time in Columbus for many of them, as the NCAA-mandated dead period has kept recruits away for the last 15 months,, while others who opted to take self-guided visits during the pandemic finally had the chance to meet the coaching staff, something they weren’t permitted to do while previously on campus.
The official visitors were in town for the better part of two days, at which time they toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and Ohio Stadium, met with professors and academic advisors and saw what the rest of Columbus had to offer. They also took photos in various Ohio State uniforms, which they promptly shared to social media.
With that said, BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best shots from the weekend that was, including some from the unofficial visitors from the class of 2023 who made their way to campus, as well.
COMMITS:
2022 Southlake (Texas) Carroll QB Quinn Ewers
2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter LB C.J. Hicks
2022 Austin (Texas) Lake Travis WR Caleb Burton
2022 Marysville, Ohio, LB Gabe Powers
2022 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West CB Jyaire Brown
2022 Chandler, Arizona, WR Kyion Grayes
2022 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West OT Tegra Tshabola
2022 Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona TE Bennett Christian
2022 Seffner (Fla.) Armwood ATH Kye Stokes
TOP TARGETS:
2022 Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy OT Zach Rice
2022 Duncanville, Texas, DE Omari Abor
2022 Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing DT Khurtiss Perry
2022 Las Vegas Bishop Gorman S Zion Branch
2022 Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk S Xavier Nwankpa
2022 Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne OT Aamil Wagner
2022 St. Louis Lutheran North CB Toriano Pride
2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy DT Dominick James
2022 Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek OT George Fitzpatrick
UNOFFICAL VISITORS:
2023 Bixby, Okla., TE Luke Hasz
2023 Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola DE Derrick LeBlanc
2023 Folsom, Calif., TE Walker Lyons
