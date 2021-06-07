2022 Chicago Wide Receiver Kaleb Brown Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from one of the country's top-rated wide receivers.

Ohio State landed its first commitment of the month when Chicago St. Rita four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown pledged his services to the Buckeyes during his one-day unofficial visit on Monday evening.

The 5-foot-11 and 177-pound Brown, who is considered the sixth-best wide receiver and No. 63 prospect overall in the class of 2022, has kept his recruitment relatively close to the vest and was widely viewed as a Michigan lean early on thanks to his relationship with Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver A.J. Henning, who are both Chicagoland natives.

An offer from Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the almost daily communication between the two sides during the nearly 15-month recruiting dead period seemingly thrust the Buckeyes into the lead, however.

Brown used the lack of visits during the pandemic as the opportunity to see which programs were truly interested in landing his pledge, which in turn helped him narrow his list of nearly 20 scholarship offers to a small group that included Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.

He did not schedule any other visits besides his trip to Ohio State, though, and is now expected to take his official visit with the Buckeyes later this month.

Brown becomes the 13th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star Caleb Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes at the wide receiver position.

The Buckeyes are looking to add one more player at the position, with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star C.J. Williams and Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star Kojo Antwi among the handful of options for Hartline moving forward.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Brown’s pledge shortly.

