Pace said the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps would "mean the world" to him.

St. Louis University High School tight end Landon Pace, the son of former Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace, announced on Tuesday afternoon he has received a scholarship offer from his father’s alma mater.

The 6-foot-2 and 216-pound Pace attended the Buckeyes’ one-day camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 7, where he worked out with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson. He didn’t land an offer that afternoon, but still appreciated the opportunity to work out on the same field where his father once practiced.

“Just coming up here when I was young and stuff like that, just to be out here and compete, it’s awesome,” Pace said.

That marked the second visit in three months for Pace, who is also the younger brother of sophomore linebacker Jalen Pace, as he attended the annual spring game in mid-April. He said having a chance to follow in their footsteps would “mean the world” to him.

“(My father has) had a big impact on my career,” Pace said. “He always teaches me certain stuff, so it’s great to have him as my father. He doesn’t know much about the receiving part, but just the blocking part is awesome.”

Pace, who ran a 5.1-second 40-yard dash during the camp and impressed in one-on-one drills, also holds early offers from Missouri, UConn and West Virginia. He’s in no hurry to make his college decision, but is looking forward to building his relationship with Wilson and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff.

“We have a pretty good bond right now, so it’s only going to get strong from here,” Pace said, noting he plans to return for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. “He really cares about his players, so I really like that about him.”

