Dasan McCullough Has No Intention of Following His Father to Indiana

Dasan's dad, Deland, was just named the new associate head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. Dasan says he's happy for him, but he's not interested in joining him in Bloomington.

Ohio State Class of 2022 linebacker commit Dasan McCullough is excited to be a Buckeye ... and the fact that his father, Deland, is now coaching for one of his Big Ten rivals isn't going to change that.

Deland McCullough was the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs the last three years. He was Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs last year and he was on the losing end of Tom Brady's all-time record seventh Super Bowl title this past Sunday. But Deland, who played his college football at Miami (OH), has taken a job as the new associate head coach and running backs coach for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Not only did Dasan say he's not joining his dad in Bloomington, he started a little Big Ten family trash talk.

"I'm beyond happy for my dad and this opportunity," Dasan told Hayes Fawcett. "Going to feel good beating him for 3-4 years. Imma Buckeye."

You can watch our visit with McCullough shortly after he verbally committed to Ohio State in the video at the top of the page.

Dasan is one of a few highly rated linebackers that are committed to join the Buckeyes in the Class of 2022. Gabe Power and C.J. Hicks are also Ohio State commits and future teammates.

However, since the family is going to move to Indiana for Deland's new job, Dasan McCullough will reportedly play his senior season in Indiana. He's currently the top-ranked high school football player in the state of Kansas.

