Former Ohio State S Mike Doss, LB James Laurinaitis On College Hall Of Fame Ballot

The former Buckeyes are among the 78 players up for induction into the college hall of fame.

The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday afternoon the 78 players and seven coaches who will appear on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including former Ohio State safety Mike Doss and linebacker James Laurinaitis.

“It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted,” NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. “The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

This is the second year on the ballot for Doss, who was a three-time All-American and led the Buckeyes to a national championship with a double-overtime win over Miami (Fla.) in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. He finished his career with 331 tackles, eight interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and six sacks.

Laurinaitis, meanwhile, will be on the ballot for the third time following a career in which he recorded 375 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions from 2005-08. He was a three-time All-American, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, recipient of the 2006 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and 2007 Butkus Award and led the Buckeyes to four straight Big Ten titles and two national championship appearances.

Other notable names on the ballot include former Syracuse wide receiver Marvin Harrison, the father of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.; former Wisconsin defensive back Troy Vincent, the father of Ohio State junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent; and former Pittsburgh running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, the father of former Ohio State defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

An announcement for which players will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame will be made early next year.

