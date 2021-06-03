Ohio State Offers Five Players During Wednesday's One-Day Camp

The Buckeyes offered one defensive lineman, two cornerbacks and two quarterbacks on Wednesday.

Ohio State held its first one-day summer camp in almost two years on Wednesday, after which five participants announced they received an offer from the Buckeyes.

The list includes 2022 Merillville, Ind., three-star defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, whose 6-foot-4 and 335-pound frame and overall strength stood out during one-on-one drills. Ohio State now joins the likes of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue in the race to land his pledge.

The Buckeyes also offered a pair of cornerbacks from the class of 2023 St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Christian Gray, who hails from the same high school as incoming freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson, and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee, the teammate of 2022 defensive tackle target Christen Miller.

Last but not least, Ohio State extended offers to two quarterbacks as 2023 Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star Nicholaus Iamaleava and 2023 Zachary, La., four-star Eli Holstein were head and shoulders above the others in attendance. They’re ranked as the fifth- and seventh-best quarterbacks in the country, respectively.

As mentioned, this was just the first of six scheduled camps for the Buckeyes this month, with the other dates set for June 8-9, June 15-16 and June 22.

