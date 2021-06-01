Ohio State Sits Atop SI All-American’s Initial 2022 Class Rankings

Coinciding with the end of college football’s recruiting dead period, SI All-American unveiled its initial team rankings for the class of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon.

The rankings are not measured by the number of commitments in any given class, but instead place emphasis on the quality of the players, position they play and how the program has address its needs so far this cycle.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Ohio State sits atop the rankings, especially since the Buckeyes hold pledges from the nation’s most intriguing quarterback, several elite pass catchers and a trio of Florida defensive backs.

"Early commitments from top-rated in-state players turned into pledges from from some of the nation’s elite, including Southlake (Texas) Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary and Austin (Texas) Lake Travis wide receiver Caleb Burton, and the Buckeyes don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon,” we said when asked to evaluate the class.

“Of course, there are still a number of holes that need to be filled, including offensive line where Ohio State already holds one commitment from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West tackle Tegra Tshabola, but is targeting three or four more versatile players who can play anywhere across the line. The month of June should provide some much-needed clarity at both offensive and defensive line, both in terms of where Ohio State stands with each prospect and any sort of pecking order the staff may have.”

The complete SI All-American class rankings are as follows, with some notes about each of the Big Ten schools that made the top 25:

1. Ohio State (12 commits)

2. LSU (13 commits)

3. Georgia (12 commits)

4. Notre Dame (13 commits)

5. Penn State (11 commits)

"Penn State coach James Franklin acknowledged that the 2021 recruiting cycle didn’t go as he wanted, particularly in Pennsylvania," All Penn State’s Mark Wogenrich said. "That has changed with the 2022 class, which already includes five in-state commits. The Lions addressed major needs on offense, bringing in quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, and top receivers in Ohio’s Kaden Saunders and Pennsylvania’s Mekhi Flowers. Defensive tackle Drew Shelton from IMG Academy is a key defensive player to watch."

6. Oklahoma (nine commits)

7. Rutgers (12 commits)

“Sure, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is a true class headliner and brings a national feel to the Rutgers potential reach before all is said and done, but Greg Schiano has again pushed locally,” SI All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia said. “Led by 6-foot-6 tackle talent Jacob Allen, RU has already landed a half-dozen New Jersey prospects as part of one one of the bigger hauls in America. It includes a sizable five-man offensive line haul already college ready from a frame standpoint, as just one is listed under 6'5" tall.

8. Florida State (nine commits)

9. Texas A&M (eight commits)

10. Texas (eight commits)

11. Mississippi State (12 commits)

12. Boston College (12 commits)

13. Kentucky (10 commits)

14. Baylor (10 commits)

15. Maryland (nine commits)

“The Terps landed a top 20 class in 2021 and are tracking right along that pace to date under Mike Locksley, who helped secure one of the most impressive passers our staff has seen this offseason in A.J. Swann,” Garcia said. “The Peach Stater lit up the Elite 11 Atlanta regional and was invited to this summers Elite 11 Finals as a result. Maryland is off to a strong start across premium positions, too, with pledges already secured at pass rusher and cornerback in addition to Swann.”

16. Oregon (eight commits)

17. Michigan (seven commits)

"In-state cornerback Will Johnson is the gem of the class as one of the top prospects in the entire country," Wolverine Digest’s Brandon Brown said. Wide receiver Tyler Morris and defensive back Kody Jones are also nice pulls out of the Chicago area and Tennessee respectively. Unfortunately for Michigan and Michigan fans, Johnson is planning an official visit to USC next month where he’ll link up with fellow top-flight cornerback and good friend Domani Jackson.

"The Wolverines need to land several defensive backs in this cycle but doesn’t seem to be in great shape with any blue-chippers. Michigan is also struggling to attract top talent along the offensive and defensive lines. The Block ‘M’ is present on some top lists, but Michigan doesn’t seem to be the frontrunner for any elite prospects. With so much turnover on the staff after last year, new relationships need to be built and new foundations need to be laid. Throw in Jim Harbaugh’s uncertain future, despite a new contract, and low expectations for Michigan on the field this fall and success on the recruiting trail could be hard to come by."

18. Arkansas (10 commits)

19. Oklahoma State (nine commits)

20. Missouri (eight commits)

21. Alabama (six commits)

22. Cincinnati (11 commits)

23. Clemson (four commits)

24. USC (five commits)

25. Florida (six commits)

Next group up: UCLA, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Vanderbilt

