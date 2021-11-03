Building The Buckeyes Discusses Xavier Nwankpa, Zion Branch And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the recent visits from elite safeties Xavier Nwankpa and Zion Branch, as well as the Buckeyes’ pursuit of the latter’s younger brother, Zachariah Branch. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day also talks about the atmosphere surrounding the win over Penn State.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

