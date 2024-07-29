Several Current Ohio State Basketball Players Go To Watch Top 2026 Ohio Prospect
It's the summer time, which means that in the basketball world a lot of top high school recruits are playing in big AAU tournaments. Sometimes these tournaments bring former and current NBA players to watch court side. One tournament and one player specifically drew the interest of two current Ohio State Buckeyes.
Duke transfer forward Sean Stewart and true freshman Colin White were spotted in a picture on 2026 four-star recruit TJ Crumble's Instagram story. Mick Walker, writer for Letterman Row, posted the screenshot on X in which Crumble thanked the Ohio State players for coming to watch this past weekend.
Crumble is listed as a 6'7", 205-pound power forward on On3 and happens to be the No. 3 2026 prospect in Ohio and the No. 26 power forward. 247 Sports currently has him listed as a small forward and No. 15 in the rankings at that spot.
Crumble currently has 17 Division 1 offers including one from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Several other Big Ten schools have also given him offers including Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Ohio, Kent State and Cincinnati are the other in-state schools looking to land a commitment from the Cleveland, Ohio product.
Although the forming of the 2025 recruiting class is the top priority for Ohio State right now, seeing some current players connect with a future 2026 recruit is likely a very welcome sight for the Buckeyes. Crumble is expected to remain a top target for the Buckeyes headed into the next cycle.
Could these three in the picture eventually become future teammates? If they do, then they could potentially get at least one season together.