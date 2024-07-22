Top 2026 Defensive Lineman Scheduled To Visit Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes currently find themselves in the heart of commitment season with the 2025 recruiting class. As several big announcement have already been made in July, quite a few others are scheduled for August. Beyond the 2025 class, there will be some big visits for 2026 prospects happening this fall.
Jahkeem Stewart is a five-star defensive lineman from New Orleans, Louisiana and he also happens to be the No. 1 defensive lineman in his class. Not only is he the top player at his position, but he is widely considered a top three or four overall prospect along with Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. and offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell who currently has the Buckeyes in his top 14. On3 currently has him at No. 1 overall.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, Stewart is scheduled to make a return visit to Columbus and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the near future. He also has visits to LSU, USC and Texas scheduled. Reportedly, Stewart is also considering taking some visits to Miami FL and Auburn.
Stewart is a highly-regarded recruit for very good reason. As a sophomore at St. Augustine High School, he was a 2023 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American selection following an impressive year statistically. He reportedly tallied 85 tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks in the fantastic sophomore campaign.
As he enters his junior season of high school football, Stewart is currently listed as 6'6" and 270 pounds.
There will be a ton of competition for Stewart as time goes on due to his talent and ranking. Landing a commitment from Stewart in the future would be massive for Larry Johnson, Jim Knowles and Ryan Day. He certainly has the potential to become a star at the collegiate level and the NFL level as well.