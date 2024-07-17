Ohio State WR Commit Chris Henry Jr. Runs Routes With NFL Players
Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since July 28, 2023. The five-star prospect and No. 1 player in the entire 2026 recruiting class according to 247 Sports is set to play his junior season of high school football at Mater Dei in California.
As the talented receiver prepares for not only his next high school season, but his bright future in college football and the NFL, he was seen training with some big name NFL talent.
G.O.A.T. Farm Sports shared a video on social media of Henry Jr. running routes with Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens, Tennessee Titans' wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Atlanta Falcons' tight end Kyle Pitts.
Not only was the high school wide receiver working with and learning from some solid NFL talent, but the young star looked like he fit in well with the level of this group during the short footwork drill clip. This is just another big reminder of the high ceiling and unlimited potential Henry may potentially possess.
With plenty of time before the 2026 recruiting cycle hits the crazy home stretch, Ohio State can expect that other programs will try and get involved in an attempt to flip Henry's commitment. He is reportedly set to visit both the LSU Tigers and the Oregon Ducks here in July.
According to Tom Loy of 247 Sports, Ohio State remains in a good spot with Henry even while others aren't giving up on his recruitment.
To this point, Henry is the lone 2026 commitment for the Buckeyes but could be joined by other prospects in the near future. Most 2026 commitments probably won't start rolling in until 2025 though.