Top All-Time Football Recruits from Ohio

Adam Prescott

The state of Ohio holds a very rich tradition when it comes to high school athletics, most notably football and the variety of success across different cities and area codes.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame resides in Canton. One of the top college football programs in the nation is located in Columbus. A long list of OHSAA state champions have come from the Cincinnati and Cleveland areas. Cities like Akron, Toledo and others also boast their share of reputable talent.

So, we take a quick look at the highest-rated prospects from the Buckeye state based on historical ranking in the 247Sports composite database... where they originate from, what college they ended up choosing, their all-time national rank (regardless of position or class) since the turn of the century, and more.

Rank
Name
Year
Hometown/HS
Position
College
All-Time National Rank

1

Ted Ginn Jr.

2004

Cleveland/Glenville

WR

Ohio State

34

2

Jack Sawyer

2021

Pickerington/North

DE

Ohio State

43

3

Prescott Burgess

2003

Warren/Harding

OLB/S

Michigan

121

4

Beanie Wells

2006

Akron/Garfield

RB

Ohio State

141

5

Jordan Hicks

2010

West Chester/Lakota West

OLB

Texas

158

6

Mike Munoz

2000

Cincinnati/Moeller

OT

Tennessee

167

7

Paris Johnson Jr.

2020

Cincinnati/Princeton

OT

Ohio State

193

8

Antonio Hall

2000

Canton/McKinley

OT

Kentucky

221

9

Fred Davis

2004

Toledo/Rogers

WR/TE

USC

234

10

Alex Boone

2005

Lakewood/St. Edward

OT

Ohio State

272

Honorable Mention

--

--

--

--

--

--

11

Zach Harrison

2019

Lewis Center/Olentangy Orange

DE

Ohio State

278

12

Mike D'Andrea

2002

Avon Lake/Avon Lake

ILB

Ohio State

312

13

Donte Whitner

2003

Cleveland/Glenville

CB

Ohio State

385

14

Jamario O'Neal

2005

Cleveland/Glenville

CB

Ohio State

405

15

Adolphus Washington

2012

Cincinnati/Taft

DL

Ohio State

458

Perhaps the most admirable and notable takeaway from the above list? Ohio State was (and still is) able to dominate its backyard by keeping 10 of those 15 home.

Recruiting

