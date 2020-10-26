The state of Ohio holds a very rich tradition when it comes to high school athletics, most notably football and the variety of success across different cities and area codes.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame resides in Canton. One of the top college football programs in the nation is located in Columbus. A long list of OHSAA state champions have come from the Cincinnati and Cleveland areas. Cities like Akron, Toledo and others also boast their share of reputable talent.

So, we take a quick look at the highest-rated prospects from the Buckeye state based on historical ranking in the 247Sports composite database... where they originate from, what college they ended up choosing, their all-time national rank (regardless of position or class) since the turn of the century, and more.

Rank Name Year Hometown/HS Position College All-Time National Rank 1 Ted Ginn Jr. 2004 Cleveland/Glenville WR Ohio State 34 2 Jack Sawyer 2021 Pickerington/North DE Ohio State 43 3 Prescott Burgess 2003 Warren/Harding OLB/S Michigan 121 4 Beanie Wells 2006 Akron/Garfield RB Ohio State 141 5 Jordan Hicks 2010 West Chester/Lakota West OLB Texas 158 6 Mike Munoz 2000 Cincinnati/Moeller OT Tennessee 167 7 Paris Johnson Jr. 2020 Cincinnati/Princeton OT Ohio State 193 8 Antonio Hall 2000 Canton/McKinley OT Kentucky 221 9 Fred Davis 2004 Toledo/Rogers WR/TE USC 234 10 Alex Boone 2005 Lakewood/St. Edward OT Ohio State 272 Honorable Mention -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Zach Harrison 2019 Lewis Center/Olentangy Orange DE Ohio State 278 12 Mike D'Andrea 2002 Avon Lake/Avon Lake ILB Ohio State 312 13 Donte Whitner 2003 Cleveland/Glenville CB Ohio State 385 14 Jamario O'Neal 2005 Cleveland/Glenville CB Ohio State 405 15 Adolphus Washington 2012 Cincinnati/Taft DL Ohio State 458

Perhaps the most admirable and notable takeaway from the above list? Ohio State was (and still is) able to dominate its backyard by keeping 10 of those 15 home.

