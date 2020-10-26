Top All-Time Football Recruits from Ohio
Adam Prescott
The state of Ohio holds a very rich tradition when it comes to high school athletics, most notably football and the variety of success across different cities and area codes.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame resides in Canton. One of the top college football programs in the nation is located in Columbus. A long list of OHSAA state champions have come from the Cincinnati and Cleveland areas. Cities like Akron, Toledo and others also boast their share of reputable talent.
So, we take a quick look at the highest-rated prospects from the Buckeye state based on historical ranking in the 247Sports composite database... where they originate from, what college they ended up choosing, their all-time national rank (regardless of position or class) since the turn of the century, and more.
Rank
Name
Year
Hometown/HS
Position
College
All-Time National Rank
1
Ted Ginn Jr.
2004
Cleveland/Glenville
WR
Ohio State
34
2
Jack Sawyer
2021
Pickerington/North
DE
Ohio State
43
3
Prescott Burgess
2003
Warren/Harding
OLB/S
Michigan
121
4
Beanie Wells
2006
Akron/Garfield
RB
Ohio State
141
5
Jordan Hicks
2010
West Chester/Lakota West
OLB
Texas
158
6
Mike Munoz
2000
Cincinnati/Moeller
OT
Tennessee
167
7
Paris Johnson Jr.
2020
Cincinnati/Princeton
OT
Ohio State
193
8
Antonio Hall
2000
Canton/McKinley
OT
Kentucky
221
9
Fred Davis
2004
Toledo/Rogers
WR/TE
USC
234
10
Alex Boone
2005
Lakewood/St. Edward
OT
Ohio State
272
Honorable Mention
--
--
--
--
--
--
11
Zach Harrison
2019
Lewis Center/Olentangy Orange
DE
Ohio State
278
12
Mike D'Andrea
2002
Avon Lake/Avon Lake
ILB
Ohio State
312
13
Donte Whitner
2003
Cleveland/Glenville
CB
Ohio State
385
14
Jamario O'Neal
2005
Cleveland/Glenville
CB
Ohio State
405
15
Adolphus Washington
2012
Cincinnati/Taft
DL
Ohio State
458
Perhaps the most admirable and notable takeaway from the above list? Ohio State was (and still is) able to dominate its backyard by keeping 10 of those 15 home.
