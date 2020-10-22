The next time you see running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor in football uniforms, it will be in the Scarlet and Gray of Ohio State. Standouts in this 2021 recruiting cycle, both were scheduled to play in the upcoming All-American Bowl come January before it was canceled this week due to the ongoing CoVID-19 pandemic.

Neither Henderson (Hopewell, Va./Hopewell) or Pryor (Cornelius, N.C./William Amos Hough) has been able to play this fall, as Henderson’s senior season was cancelled while Pryor’s was delayed until the spring. Both have already decided to enroll early in Columbus, spending the next few months rapidly preparing before the calendar turns.

“I learned discipline during this time,” said Pryor, ranked No. 4 at the position by SI All-American. “When quarantine started, it was easy to become lazy and not get work done. You start to see mediocre people fall back, lay around their house and not get work done. But you can also tell the different guys who find ways to get better under any circumstance.”

“You have to wake up and want it,” added Henderson, the nation’s No. 1 overall back and a top-10 player regardless of position. “Pick yourself up and go get it. When you’re not working, someone else is.”

In the world of recruiting, it can be easy for blossoming prospects across the nation to be subconsciously viewed as just a position, ranking, height, weight, statistic, etc. Football is certainly what they have become known for, but it’s also not ALL they are.

Pryor plans to major in communications at Ohio State, with hopes of one day having his own talk show. Henderson wants to study finance so that he’s better suited to handle money (hopefully in the NFL) and beyond, while also getting into college coaching/recruiting someday.

(continue reading below this video)

For now, they are concentrated on traveling to Columbus this weekend for a recruiting get-together (labeled the “Buckeye Bash”) hosted by local product Jack Sawyer. Pryor, committing back on March 16, will be making his third trip to town while Henderson, who chose the Buckeyes just 11 days later, will actually be visiting for the first time.

“I am just excited about everything,” Henderson began. “I finally get to see the campus and what the city is like. Most importantly, I told Evan he has to hook me up with good food places!”

“This time, I’m looking forward to meeting all of the other commits,” added Pryor. “We have been talking through a phone, but I’m not sure how much you can get to know someone through Instagram or Twitter. I just can’t wait to meet the guys, hang out and watch the game.”

Roughly a dozen recruits will be in attendance, including undecided standout lineman Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) and his younger brother. Ohio State is currently among the top-five finalists for the heralded offensive tackle, looking to make up ground on rumored favorites LSU or Oklahoma.

“It won’t take too much… I know how to work my magic,” Henderson said with a smile, when asked about convincing Leigh. “He is going to end up a Buckeye. I’ll make sure he has a great time on the trip and the other commits will too.”

Until they officially arrive to college, both Henderson and Pryor will spend the near future enjoying time left as kids in their hometown… where locals know them as people in addition to athletes. Oddly enough, Henderson doesn’t really watch football. If not playing, he will just view highlights of other running backs but not actually take in full games. Pryor also loves to play basketball. If he isn’t training on the gridiron, you can find him anywhere around his home city looking for a good run and some variety.

If you need any additional rooting interest for Saturday’s game with Nebraska, Pryor (63) and Henderson (38) both gave predictions for Ohio State’s point total when prompted. Whoever is closer will be featured in a social media graphic next week through BuckeyesNow.

Stay tuned to all of our outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!