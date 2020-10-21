SI.com
Recruiting: Jack Sawyer to Host "Buckeye Bash" this Weekend

Adam Prescott

The first game of Ohio State’s 2020 football season will also offer a unique opportunity for recruits to connect and mingle, as the “Buckeye Bash” is officially set for this coming weekend.

Due to the NCAA Dead Period still being in effect, schools cannot host recruits for home games or other campus events as typically done in the past. So, top 2021 commit Jack Sawyer recently got creative and took it upon himself to organize future Buckeyes.

More than a dozen prospects/commits will arrive in Columbus and reportedly stay at Sawyer’s house in nearby Pickerington, located roughly 20 miles west of campus. The group will then tour campus by themselves come Saturday morning and find a place to watch Ohio State play Nebraska.

Jack Sawyer at Pickerington North
Jack Sawyer

The most interesting name taking part is undoubtedly offensive tackle Tristan Leigh from Fairfax, Va. The elite lineman, one of the very best at his position and ranked No. 61 on the Preseason SI99, is considering Ohio State along with LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson. The Buckeyes are hoping to make up ground in the race for Leigh, who will also be bringing his younger brother (and 2023 target) Aidan.

Other notables set to participate include running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, defensive back Jordan Hancock, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, athlete/cornerback Denzel Burke, linebacker/safety Jaylen Johnson and more. Hancock will be “visiting” for the first time since flipping from Clemson this past summer.

Unfortunately, two key prospects that won’t be in attendance are heralded Washington natives J.T. Tuiomolau (defensive line) and Emeka Egbuka (wide receiver).

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

