What Landing Ex-Illinois Mr. Basketball Jaxson Davis Means for Ohio State's Future

Ohio State scored its second major commitment Friday, landing 4-star point guard Jaxson Davis in its 2027 class as a key piece in its bid for future NCAA Tournament success.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Davis will now join Deng Ngor, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward who gave his verbal to Ohio State Thursday, in two huge snags to build early momentum ahead of a critical season for coach Jake Diebler's Buckeyes.

Ohio State bottomed out of the postseason in the spring, suffering an early exit against the TCU Horned Frogs after a heroic stretch to make the postseason in a crowded Big Ten that saw the Michigan Wolverines win the conference's first national title in over two decades.

The culture shift in Columbus is evident, however, as pledges from both Davis and Deng have propelled Ohio State to the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Davis was a high school prep phenom in Illinois, where he helped lead the Warren Blue Devils to a 2025 state title appearance. According to FOX 32 Chicago, Davis was consistent on offense, too, averaging 23.8 points per game, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 3.5 steals.

Davis will play his final prep season in Kansas City, Kansas, at Monarch Academy this winter.

Why Ohio State Was the Right Fit for Ex-Illinois High School Star

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I chose Ohio State because of the consistency they showed while recruiting me and their belief in me," Davis told On3. "My relationship is extremely strong with all the coaches, and they are family-oriented, which I value."

Davis, despite having Illinois roots, did not have the Illinois Fighting Illini or the Northwestern Wildcats amongst his final schools. Instead, he chose the Buckeyes over the likes of Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State and Minnesota, to name a few.

"I'm a lead guard that can run a team but also able to score," Davis added.

More specifically, Davis said he's ready to win on a nightly basis.

"I'm ready to work and impact winning right away," Davis said.

We will see what other pledges Ohio State has down the pipeline. But it's clear that elite talent is heading toward Columbus, which is a big deal considering Ohio State's inconsistency in the postseason in recent years.

There is still a long way to go, but a productive 2026-2027 season will only do wonders for a program that's trying to compete with the elite in the Big Ten every year.

Only time will tell.