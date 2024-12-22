Tennessee Fans Have Invaded Against Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork warned everyone that this could happen, and Tennessee Volunteers pretty much promised it.
Tennessee fans have invaded Ohio Stadium for their team's College Football Playoff matchup against the Buckeyes on Saturday night, and the number of them seems to be staggering.
In the video below, you can see quite a bit of orange at The Shoe, which is definitely not a great things for Ohio State.
That is way too many Volunteers fans.
Tennessee fans are known for being incredibly devoted. Heck, Bjork referred to them as "rabid" while pleading with the Columbus faithful not to sell their tickets to them.
But apparently, nothing stopped the Volunteers fanatics from making the five-hour drive from Neyland Stadium to Ohio Stadium to cheer their team on in what should be a terrific matchup.
This certainly won't be an easy game for the Buckeyes, so the possibility of not having a significant home-field advantage could definitely hurt.
Both Ohio State and Tennessee went 10-2 this season, with the Volunteers coming away with three wins against ranked opponents. That included victories over Oklahoma and Alabama, so the Vols are absolutely no joke.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes ended their regular season with a whimper, falling to the archrival Michigan Wolverines by a score of 13-10.
Ohio State had trouble moving the ball against Michigan, and Tennessee's defense is quite a bit stingier than that of the Wolverines.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can overcome the Volunteers and their fans to set up a revenge date with the Oregon Ducks.