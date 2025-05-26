Two Ohio State Buckeyes Receiving New Major Hype Before 2025 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes, despite losing a slew of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, are still on the radar for many to compete for a National Championship next season. This hype is partly due to a quarterback and wide receiver duo that continues to receive hype heading into the 2025 season.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, both quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1300. The duo trails behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+700), Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+900) and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+900).
After breaking multiple program records last season, Smith has quickly established himself as one of the best wideouts in all of college football. As a true freshman, he finished with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions.
While it may come as no surprise that Smith was the only non-quarterback on within the top five, it's Sayin's heavy odds that shocks fans. The redshirt freshman that came to Columbus via the transfer portal in 2024 is currently in a battle for the starting quarterback role against teammate Lincoln Kienholz. Both gunslingers have generated their own respective hype this offseason, but it was Kienholz who got the start in the program's recent spring game.
Luckily for Sayin, the former five-star recruit had an outstanding showing during the Buckeyes' spring game, as he made multiple tight-window throws and remained calm in the pocket.
