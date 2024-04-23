OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Dayton Transfer Kobe Elvis
Porter Moser finally landed one.
The Oklahoma basketball coach on Tuesday secured a verbal commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Moser hopes Kobe Elvis represents a new momentum for the program.
Elvis, a 6-foot-2 transfer from Dayton, averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds as a junior last year for the Flyers.
It’s finally a bit of good news for the Sooners, who missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row, then watched as four major contributors (three starters) left via the portal, then failed to add any newcomers out of the portal despite multiple visitors and reports of mutual interest. Bringing in Elvis to kick off this new stretch of basketball should help the Sooners as they move into the Southeastern Conference next season.
Elvis started 33 games last season and averaged 28.5 minutes per game.
In three seasons at Dayton, Elvis played in 86 games (80 starts) averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Elvis began his career at DePaul, where he averaged 5.2 points per game in 19 games (four starts) as a true freshman.
Elvis is a career .442 shooter, with a 3-point percentage of .362. He shot nearly 42 percent as a freshman at DePaul, 36 percent as a sophomore at Dayton, 33 percent as a junior (he missed 15 games with a knee injury) and 37 percent last year as a senior.
Elvis hails from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, where he was a standard at Bill Crothers Prep, averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a senior.
Among the highlights of his 2023-24 season was a stretch of six games in a row in double-figure scoring, including back-to-back games of 24 points against Troy and 27 against Cincinnati, in which he went 14-of-14 at the free throw line.
Elvis finished in double-figures 15 times last season.