NORMAN — To say that Oklahoma's Tate Sandell has become a legitimate weapon for the College Football Playoff-bound Sooners would be putting it lightly.

The Sooners' dynamite placekicker has already wrapped up First Team All-SEC honors and Special Teams Player of the Year in the conference.

Now, Sandell hopes to check a few more boxes off his wish list as early as Friday.

"It’s what me in eighth grade dreamed of in high school," Sandell said on Wednesday when asked about the season he's had. "These are all things you think about when you’re lying in bed, like, this is really happening. This is something that you work for, and it’s just such a blessing.​"

Sandell is 23-of-24 on field goals this season — hitting 23 in a row since he missed his first kick of the season against Michigan. Not only is this consistency a school record at OU, but it's a single-season record in the SEC as well.

Sandell has had a busy week already. He's been jetting around the country doing community events for the Lou Groza Award — the coveted trophy that goes the the nation's best kicker every season. He will find out Friday night if he will take the award home during the Home Depot College Football Awards show (ESPN, 6 p.m.).

Should Sandell win, he will become the first Sooner kicker to win the award.

"That’d be great, but it’s not in my hands," Sandell said. "That’s not what I set out to win this season; it’s just to win games and make kicks, and that’s just a byproduct of our work. If that happens, that’s great.​"

Sandell is up for the award against Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa and Georgia Tech's Aidan Birr. Each kicker has their résumé that demands respect, yet it appears that Sandell is the favorite to win.

The University of Texas-San Antonio transfer did it in big moments in ballyhooed environments. Sandell's four field goals, where he made three 50-plus yarders — 55, 51 and 55 — was a Neyland Stadium record So was the distance. Oklahoma's "Red November" run, in large part, was aided by Sandell's big leg.

"My swing is my swing," Sandell said. "I’m not going to try to be somebody I’m not or swing like I’m not. I’m not going to swing out of my shoes. I’m going to give myself the best opportunity to make the kick as possible, and if it goes in, great. If it’s not, then it is what it is.​"

"Another guy that's a team guy, hasn’t flinched," said head coach Brent Venables. "He's been Boomer Sooner since the moment he signed his contract. And then he's been just a stud when it comes to leading and just being a really good teammate."

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Humble he may be, but the Groza Award would be a cherry on top for any college kicker. Still, Sandell's main focus is on Oklahoma's rematch with Alabama on Dec. 19.

And yet, Oklahoma's placekicker is not short on confidence — in himself, or his team.

"For us, it’s not about who we play," Sandell said. "If we play our brand of football, we can compete with anybody in the country.​"