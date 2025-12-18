Three Ways Oklahoma’s Offense Can Improve from First Matchup vs. Alabama

Oklahoma’s offense wasn’t flashy in its first meeting with Alabama, but the Sooners did just enough to win.

Quarterback John Mateer scored OU’s lone offensive touchdown on a 20-yard run in the second quarter, and Tate Sandell made three field goals in the Sooners’ 23-21 win on Nov. 15. Eli Bowen scored the only other OU touchdown, as he returned an interception 87 yards for a score in the first quarter.

Though the Sooners logged only 212 offensive yards, they didn’t turn the ball over. If OU’s offense is even marginally better against the Crimson Tide in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, the Sooners could win more comfortably.

Here are three ways in which the Sooners’ offense can improve against Alabama:

Feed Sategna

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna led OU in receiving in five of the last six regular-season contests — and the Alabama game was the lone exception.

Sategna finished the win with only four catches for 26 yards. One of those receptions went for 21 yards and gave the Sooners a first down, but he compiled only five yards on his other three catches.

After transferring from Arkansas before the season, Sategna was OU’s most impactful offensive transfer during the regular season.

He finished his first 12 games in Norman with 65 catches for 948 yards and seven touchdowns. Sategna logged receptions longer than 50 yards in three games, one of which went for 58 yards against LSU and helped the Sooners clinch their spot in the CFP.

With sprinter speed — Sategna was once the No. 5 track and field prospect in the nation — the receiver has regularly eluded defenders with ease. Sategna’s quickness makes him a target that will likely be open often, even against a strong secondary like Alabama’s.

Utilize Kanak

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak competes against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Tight end Jaren Kanak was also fairly quiet in the regular season against Alabama. Kanak — OU’s linebacker turned offensive weapon — caught only two passes for 23 yards.

Early in the season, Kanak was one of Oklahoma’s key offensive pieces. He registered 307 yards on 18 catches in the Sooners’ first four games and led all tight ends nationally in receiving.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Running Back Upgraded on Second College Football Playoff Availability Report

Brent Venables Gives Surprising Update on Oklahoma QB John Mateer's Hand Ahead of CFP

Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Says RBs Have Been 'Really Tough' Throughout Rehab Process

Kanak was held to 30 or fewer yards in each of his next seven games. But he showed flashes of his early-season self in OU’s regular-season finale against LSU, catching six passes for 54 yards.

Between his 6-foot-2, 233-pound frame and his proven ability to make plays in space, Kanak is someone that Mateer should lean on for easy completions.

Take Advantage of RBs’ Health

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson rushes against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s running back room wasn’t at full strength in its first meeting with Alabama.

Tory Blaylock was battling through an injury and logged only four carries. Xavier Robinson, who has fought through a knee injury for much of the season, reaggravated his injury against the Crimson Tide and finished the game with only 33 yards.

Blaylock and Robinson both played in each of the two games after that, though their roles were decreased. Now, after three weeks of recovery, Blaylock and Robinson are closer to fully healthy.

Blaylock, a true freshman, finished the regular season as OU’s leading rusher, totaling 444 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries. Robinson, who logged carries in only two of OU’s first five games, ended the regular season with 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Both of them have strung together impressive performances against quality defenses, and they can be impactful if they play larger roles than they did against Alabama in November.

Further down the depth chart, Jovantae Barnes, Jaydn Ott and Taylor Tatum will also be available at running back.