AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 128

On OU baseball making the College World series, the latest with football recruiting, basketball's recent commits, softball's big transfer addition and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, multimedia director Josh Callaway and contributor Ross Lovelace preview Oklahoma's chances in the College World Series, recap the latest in football recruiting, discuss the latest basketball recruiting and transfer pickups, analyze the latest softball transfer addition and much more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...