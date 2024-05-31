Baseball Live Blog: Oklahoma Opens Regional Action Against Oral Roberts
NORMAN — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet offer their real-time observations as the Oklahoma Sooners open the Norman Regional agianst Oral Roberts at L Dale Mitchell Park on Friday night. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Hoover, Chapman and Sweet's updates throughout this evening's contest.
6:23 p.m.
That’ll get the crowd going.
Leadoff triple for Spikerman.
Dropped it perfectly between center and right and bounced it off the wall. Immediately cashed into a run on a sacrifice fly.
Oklahoma up 1-0.
6:20 p.m.
Huge pair of strikeouts there for Witherspoon in the top of the first.
The one-out strikeout meant he didn’t have to be as concerned with the runner on third, but then back-to-back walks made things nervy.
Hit a great location for strike three to get out of the frame, though, so no harm no foul.
6:09 p.m.
ORU designated hitter Alex Rodgers rips a single and the Eagles have a leadoff baserunner to get things underway in Norman.
5:45 p.m.
About to get going here in Norman. It's the first time L Dale Mitchell Park has hosted an NCAA Regional since 2010, and there's already been an upset today. Connecticut knocked off Duke in the first game earlier today, sending the Blue Devils into an elimination game on Saturday.
OU coach Skip Johnson announced he's rolling with Kyson Witherspoon on the bump yesterday, clearing the path for Braden Davis to take on the Huskies tomorrow — if Oklahoma can take care of business today.
Bryce Madron is back in the starting lineup tonight, a big addition for the Sooners.