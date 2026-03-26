No. 8 Oklahoma Looking for Third Straight SEC Series Win at No. 2 Texas

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s first two weekends of SEC play have been largely successful.

Two weeks ago, the Sooners took two games of three against then-No. 22 Texas A&M in Norman. Last weekend, OU won two of three on the road against LSU, college baseball’s defending national champion.

At 4-2 in conference play, the No. 8 Sooners are in a seven-way tie for first place in the SEC. This weekend, they’ll battle one of those other six squads on the road.

Oklahoma will face Texas in Austin from Thursday to Saturday. The Longhorns are 20-4 overall and ranked No. 2, per D1Baseball.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Texas’ pitching staff, more than anything, is what has allowed the Longhorns to get off to their hot start.

The Longhorns rank second in the SEC in team ERA at 2.92. Through 24 games, they have allowed a conference-low nine home runs and have held opposing batters to a .202 batting average.

All four of Texas’ starting pitchers have ERAs below three, and usual Sunday starter Dylan Volantis’ 1.35 ERA leads the team.

Though pitching is what has set Texas apart, the Longhorns can also hit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

The Longhorns rank in the top five of the SEC in team batting average (.303), on-base percentage (.426) and home runs (41). Outfielder Aiden Robbins has been Texas’ top hitter, as he boasts a .375 batting average and has registered nine home runs and 27 RBIs thus far in 2026.

Oklahoma’s first two SEC series wins were massive.

Texas A&M made it to the College World Series championship series in 2024. LSU won the CWS in 2025. Both of those rosters are filled with future professional talent, and the Sooners found a way to win two of three against both of them.

But in 2026, Texas seems like a formidable foe than those two squads, as they both enter the third weekend of SEC play with 2-4 records.

Ranked No. 8 after the first month and a half of the season, the Sooners are shaping up nicely to be a CWS contender. The top 16 teams by the end of the season host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, and the top eight — assuming they get out of their home regionals — host super regionals.

Texas is OU’s toughest test to date, and this series will provide a good indicator of where the Sooners are at on the national scale.

The first pitch of Thursday’s series opener in Austin will be thrown at 7 p.m.