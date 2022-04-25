Oklahoma 1B Blake Robertson Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

Robertson was named the conference's Newcomer of the Week on Monday after an absurd week at the plate helped OU beat Wichita State and sweep Kansas.

Some well-earned recognition for one of Oklahoma’s best hitters.

After a monster week to help the Sooners beat Wichita State and sweep Kansas on the road, OU first baseman Blake Robertson was selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The JUCO transfer hit an astonishing .600 on the week with 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored to help the Sooners get the important series sweep over the Jayhawks.

In the Friday night opener, Robertson went 5-for-6 at the dish which tied for the most hits in a single game by any Big 12 player this season.

On Saturday, his 14th inning double set up the eventual game-winning sacrifice fly. Then, in the series finale, Robertson tacked on two more hits including a home run and six RBIs to help complete the sweep.

The Edmond native finished the week with a ridiculous OPS mark of 1.717, locking up his first ever Big 12 weekly honor.

Robertson and the Sooners will return to action on Tuesday night at Oral Roberts before coming back home to begin a three-game weekend series with Kansas State on Friday night in Norman.