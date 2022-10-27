Oklahoma Announces Complete 2023 Baseball Schedule

It’s never too early to look ahead to baseball season.

After an improbable run to the College World Series finals in 2022, Oklahoma is looking ahead to 2023 with the release of their full season slate on Thursday.

The Sooners will open up the 2023 campaign on Friday, Feb. 17 at home against California Baptist at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

After the three-game set with Cal Baptist, OU will wrap up the opening weekend with a Monday night tilt against Air Force before heading south to battle Abilene Christian in Arlington, TX in their first road contest.

The non-conference slate is headlined by a home series against Stanford running from March 30-April 2, a three-game set at Gonzaga May 12-14 and participation in the Frisco College Baseball Classic March 3-5 against California, Mississippi State and Ohio State.

Oklahoma begins Big 12 play at home on March 17 by hosting a three-game series against TCU before hitting the road at Kansas State and at Baylor.

The Sooners also get Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma State for home series this season with road trips at Texas and at West Virginia in addition to the series in Manhattan, KS and Waco, TX.

Bedlam baseball's Big 12 series takes place entirely in Norman in 2023, with the three games closing the season on May 18-20. The two teams meet in a non-conference matchup in Stillwater on April 18.

Of the 23 different teams Oklahoma plays in the regular season, seven of them reached the NCAA Tournament with last year two of them being fellow College World Series participants in Stanford and Texas.

“We’re excited about our schedule for the 2023 season,” head coach Skip Johnson said in a release. “The balance of tough, quality opponents will challenge our team from February through May, and give our fans a chance to watch our players compete against good teams at L. Dale Mitchell Park all season. We know the Big 12 will be one of the top leagues in the nation again, and we filled the two open conference weekends this year with a home series against one of the premier college baseball programs in the country in Stanford, and a road series at Gonzaga, which had an outstanding season last year and made the NCAA Tournament. We are always thrilled to play a game at Globe Life Field and to compete in the Frisco Classic against some outstanding programs.”

In midweek tilts, the Sooners will host UNLV (March 7-8), Dallas Baptist (March 21), Wichita State (April 11), Oral Roberts (April 25) and UT Arlington (May 16) and travel to play UT Arlington (March 1), Wichita State (March 14 and March 28), Oral Roberts (April 4) and DBU (May 2).

At the conclusion of the regular season, Oklahoma will head to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX to take part in the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from May 24-28 looking to defend their title after winning the event in 2022.

The NCAA Tournament is then set to get underway the following weekend where the Sooners will be looking to begin their conquest back to Omaha if all goes according to plan during the regular season.