Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Series Finale With Baylor

The Bears' bats were hot all afternoon long scoring 16 runs and avoiding the sweep against OU.

A discouraging finish to an overall promising weekend.

After taking the first two games of their three-game weekend set with Baylor to open up Big 12 play, Oklahoma returned to action on Sunday going for the series sweep.

But, the Bears had other plans as they struck for 16 runs to cruise to a 16-8 win and salvage the series with the Sooners.

Getting the start for Oklahoma was left-hander Chazz Martinez, who had a less than stellar debut in Big 12 action.

Martinez allowed seven runs on the day, three of which came in the first inning to put the Sooners in an early hole.

Oklahoma managed to cut into the deficit in the second by scoring two runs — the first on the first home run of the year by catcher Jimmy Crooks.

After Baylor got those two runs back in the third and fourth innings, OU tightened the gap once again on a two-run single by Tanner Tredaway.

The Bears then struck for two more runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-4, but the Sooners came right back again, striking for three runs on a Peyton Graham two-run homer and another Tredaway RBI to knot the game up at 7-7.

But, unfortunately for Skip Johnson’s club, the Oklahoma bullpen and defense failed them in the late stages of the ballgame.

Baylor plated nine runs across the final four innings, five unearned, to run away with the contest.

The loss dips the Sooners to 13-8 on the season and hands them their first conference loss in the early going at 2-1.

Oklahoma will return to action on Tuesday night against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State for a non-conference collision with the Cowboys at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.