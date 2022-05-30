Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Get NCAA Tournament Draw

The Sooners enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 37-20 and having won the Big 12 tournament championship for the first time since 2013.

Let the fun begin.

Fresh off of winning the Big 12 tournament on Sunday evening, Oklahoma now turns their attention to the NCAA tournament where they return to the field for the first time since 2018.

While the Sooners have known for some time they would be getting a bid to the big dance, they now know where they’ll be headed.

On Monday’s Selection Show, it was revealed that OU will be headed to Gainesville, FL and the regional hosted by the No. 13 seed Florida Gators.

The Sooners, who will be the No. 2 seed within the regional, will take on the No. 3 seed Liberty Flames in the tournament opener.

Central Michigan rounds out the region as the No. 4 seed.

The Gainesville regional is paired up with the Blacksburg regional hosted by No. 4 Virginia Tech, with the two winners meeting up in the Super Regionals to determine a spot in the College World Series.

The Sooners will open play against the Flames on Friday at noon CT with the game broadcasted on ESPN+.