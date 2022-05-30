Skip to main content

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Get NCAA Tournament Draw

The Sooners enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 37-20 and having won the Big 12 tournament championship for the first time since 2013.

Let the fun begin.

Fresh off of winning the Big 12 tournament on Sunday evening, Oklahoma now turns their attention to the NCAA tournament where they return to the field for the first time since 2018.

While the Sooners have known for some time they would be getting a bid to the big dance, they now know where they’ll be headed.

On Monday’s Selection Show, it was revealed that OU will be headed to Gainesville, FL and the regional hosted by the No. 13 seed Florida Gators. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sooners, who will be the No. 2 seed within the regional, will take on the No. 3 seed Liberty Flames in the tournament opener. 

Central Michigan rounds out the region as the No. 4 seed. 

The Gainesville regional is paired up with the Blacksburg regional hosted by No. 4 Virginia Tech, with the two winners meeting up in the Super Regionals to determine a spot in the College World Series. 

The Sooners will open play against the Flames on Friday at noon CT with the game broadcasted on ESPN+.

SB - Jayda Coleman, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Meet OU's Opponents at the 2022 WCWS

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
BB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Dominate Texas to Win Big 12 Championship

By Josh Callaway16 hours ago
SB - Jocelyn Alo, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Produced Another Memorable Performance in Home Finale

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago
BB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Look to Claim Big 12 Title Against Texas on Sunday

By Josh CallawayMay 29, 2022
UCF Game 2
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma's Postgame Press Conference After Beating UCF 7-1

By Ryan ChapmanMay 28, 2022
SB - Jayda Coleman, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Punch Ticket to WCWS With Win Over UCF

By Ryan ChapmanMay 28, 2022
BB - David Sandlin
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Knock Off Kansas State, Move to Big 12 Title Game

By Josh CallawayMay 28, 2022
Dabo Swinney (left), Thad Turnipseed (right)
Football

Brent Venables Has High Praise for Oklahoma's New Visionary Thad Turnipseed

By Ross LovelaceMay 28, 2022