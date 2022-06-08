Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Make Significant Transfer Addition

With the 2022 season still in progress, OU has already made headway on 2023 bringing in Tyler Nevin from Baylor.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season.

While the 2022 campaign is still in progress for Oklahoma with their ticket punched to this weekend’s Super Regionals, the Sooners have already made a significant add to their roster for 2023.

Baylor sophomore Tyler Nevin announced on Tuesday that will be transferring within the Big 12 to join Oklahoma for next season’s campaign.

via Instagram

“After an incredible 3 years at Baylor University with great teammates, friends, and coaches, I have decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma to continue my athletic and academic journey!,” Nevin wrote on Instagram.

Last season, Nevin was an All-Big 12 honorable mention after he hit .304 on the year with eight home runs and 49 RBIs - really serving as one of the few bright spots for a Bears team that had a difficult season.

Listed as an infielder/outfielder on the team’s official online roster, Nevin seemed to have settled into the role as the regular first baseman by season’s end in Waco.

However, in 2021, he largely played left field - showcasing a versatility that Skip Johnson will surely like to utilize in the ability to move him around the diamond.

Tyler’s father, Phil Nevin, is a former big-leaguer and the current interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

Phil Nevin and current OU assistant Reggie Willits were both on the staff with the New York Yankees as recently as last year, so there will already be some initial familiarity for Nevin in Norman in that regard.

As for the current Sooners, they will head to Blacksburg, VA for a date with the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in the Super Regionals beginning Friday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.