Oklahoma’s Eddy Pierre-Louis Turning Energy Into Leadership, Growing Into His Role

NORMAN — Eddy Pierre-Louis would tell you that he used to fret over the wrong things. That's the trap for any young man whether he walks onto a college campus as a student, an athlete, or some legally confusing combination of both.

But year three — redshirt sophomore Pierre-Louis who came on in the second half of the season last year? That's a different story.

"(I'm) worrying about the right things and stuff like that," Pierre-Louis said Monday after Oklahoma's spring practice. "Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh overemphasizes, you don’t have to be all the way up here each and every day, but you have to continuously make small, good improvements each and every day."

That kind of discipline comes with experience. Pierre-Louis, once known for boundless energy that Brent Venables both praised and cautioned, has matured to a point where it’s no longer about proving himself physically, but about mastering the details and showing steady, incremental progress.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis blocks against Sean Hutton at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

One part of that improvement? Asserting himself as a vocal leader in the wake of Febechi Nwaiwu's departure. During Oklahoma Pro Day in early March, Nwaiwu praised Pierre-Louis as an "extremely hard worker," who has already made strides during winter.

Nwaiwu was known as the emotional and vocal engine for the line last season. Michael Fasusi described as “in charge of having fun,” someone who “came out here being so excited to practice.” Now that he’s moving on, Pierre‑Louis’ energy, charisma and passionate play make him a natural successor.

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It's already taking shape as the Sooners march through their spring practices, but he's also pulling from his teammates.

"It comes pretty natural," Pierre-Louis said on being a leader. "I’ve been very vocal recently as well. Also, it’s just been like everybody else too. Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, they’ve been coming out of practice with a lot of energy, a lot of juice, been helping me out as well."

Per Pro Football Focus, Pierre-Louis graded out as an exceptional pass blocker and an average run blocker. Having only played 139 snaps over eight games in 2024 and the first half of 2025 before being thrust into the starting lineup against Ole Miss. With Venables emphasizing improving OU's run game this offseason, Pierre-Louis has aleady identified what will help him in that department.

"Most important thing was my flexibility. I’ve been working on my flexibility every day. The days I don’t want to do it, but you got to do it. So just working on my flexibility and confidence as well. And with this game of football, you got to play fast and you can’t be thinking too much.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

"So just knowing my playbook a lot better and knowing everything that I got to do with everybody else, that just makes you a better player," he added.

Better cohesion, coupled with the valuable experience gained during last season’s run to the College Football Playoff, should bode well for the line — especially for Pierre‑Louis. The left side of Oklahoma’s offensive front now looks to be in good, if sizable, hands.