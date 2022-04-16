Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll Pacific to Close Weekend

The Sooners were led by a big day from backup catcher Hudson Polk, who came up just a home run short of the cycle.

NORMAN – Ended the weekend on a high note.

After dropping a high-scoring affair to Lamar on Friday night, Oklahoma finished up the weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park with a collision against Pacific.

The Sooners got back on track on Saturday afternoon cruising by the Tigers with a final score of 10-2.

Getting the starting nod for the weekend finale was right-hander David Sandlin, who would turn in one of his strongest outings of the season.

The JUCO transfer tossed six rock solid innings allowing only one run and five hits while striking out five.

Oklahoma didn’t wait long to get the scoring started, with the piping-hot Brett Squires ripping a single to right field to score Cade Horton in the second.

Hudson Polk then drove in Squires with an RBI double to have the Sooners holding a 2-0 lead after two frames.

The Tigers cut that lead in half two innings later in the fourth with catcher Jacob Weiss singling to left field to plate Pacific’s first run.

But, now with the lead down to one run, the Oklahoma offense responded with their biggest inning of the day in the bottom half.

The Sooners struck for four runs in the turn at bat, with Polk getting it started with an RBI triple.

Polk then came across on a groundout before Tanner Tredaway ballooned the lead out with a two-run double plating both Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson. The Sooners led 6-1 through four.

OU tacked on another the following inning with Squires coming around on a wild pitch to make the Oklahoma advantage 7-1 through 5.

The Tigers would add on one more run in the seventh to inch a little closer, but the Sooners weren't done scoring either.

In the eighth, Tredaway, Crooks and Kendall Pettis all worked themselves around the bases to extend the OU lead to 10-2.

Carter Campbell and Carson Atwood closed out the game in relief of Sandlin recording the final nine outs to finish off the ballgame.

The win moves Oklahoma to 21-13 on the season and is their third in the last four games.

The Sooners will now get a couple of days to rest up before hosting Wichita State on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.