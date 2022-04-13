Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Win Slugfest Over No. 4 Texas Tech in Amarillo

Both offenses came to play on Tuesday night, but it was OU surviving the high-scoring affair behind a huge night from Brett Squires.

A big time bounce back.

After a disappointing end to the Bedlam series on Sunday against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma returned to action for a non-conference tilt with No. 4 Texas Tech in Amarillo, TX on Tuesday night.

As they have done multiple times this season, the Sooners responded to the tough losses on Saturday and Sunday with an inspired effort in an impressive 14-9 win over the Red Raiders at Hodgetown Ballpark.

Getting the midweek nod once again was left-hander Braden Carmichael, who put forth a nice showing on Tuesday night working four innings of two-run baseball allowing just one hit and striking out three.

The star of the night for Oklahoma, however, was right fielder Brett Squires.

With the Sooners trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Squires got OU’s scoring started with a solo home run to right center.

After scoring another run on an error, Jimmy Crooks made it a four-run inning for Oklahoma with a two-RBI single up the middle to give the Sooners a 4-2 lead.

Squires would keep the offense going the following inning, pounding a two-run homer - his second of the night - to left center to extend OU’s lead to four runs.

Blake Robertson joined the party later in the frame, smashing a two-run bomb of his own to have Oklahoma firmly out in front 8-2.

The Red Raiders responded quickly, however, in the bottom of the fifth striking for three runs on a pair of doubles to slice the deficit in half.

The fireworks kept going in the sixth, with Oklahoma scoring three more runs with Squires, Wallace Clark and Robertson all picking up RBI hits to push the lead back to six runs at 11-5.

Squires and Robertson went an absolutely absurd 11-for-12 combined on the night with three home runs and seven RBIs.

But, the Sooners’ bullpens woes continued to rear their ugly head.

After getting one run back in the bottom of the sixth, Texas Tech put up yet another three spot in the seventh - highlighted by a two-run homer from shortstop Kurt Wilson.

The Red Raiders then loaded up the bases with two outs, but right-handed reliever Jaret Godman came through with a massive strikeout to hold the lead at two runs.

Fortunately for OU, the scoring was still not done there, as the Sooners went for yet another three runs in the eighth started first by a solo home run from Peyton Graham.

Crooks then got in on the home run derby with a two-run blast later in the inning to have OU out in front 14-9.

From there, right-hander Trevin Michael finished the job out of the bullpen recording the final six outs without allowing a hit to seal the victory.

The massive win improves Oklahoma to 19-12 on the season, with their Big 12 record holding at 4-5 since the matchup goes in the books as a non-conference game.

The Sooners won’t get much time to rest up, as after a day off tomorrow they’ll return to action in Norman on Thursday night against Pacific at 6:30 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.