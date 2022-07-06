Skip to main content

Oklahoma Makes Key In-Conference Transfer Addition

Right-handed pitcher Kale Davis transfers to the Sooners from Oklahoma State after playing a key role in the Cowboys bullpen last season.

Skip Johnson and Oklahoma are staying active in the transfer portal.

The Sooners have once again dipped into the Big 12 to make a key addition to their 2023 roster, as they picked up right-handed pitcher Kale Davis from Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Davis was a highly-utilized arm out of the Cowboys bullpen last year, appearing in 26 games and throwing 42 ⅓ innings on the season, striking out 56 batters with a 4.25 ERA.

With Oklahoma losing star closer Trevin Michael and the bullpen being generally a question mark a season ago, the addition of Davis is one that looks to make a lot of sense for both parties.

What kind of role the Moore native will have will certainly become clearer over time, but at the very least he serves as another electric arm that Johnson can turn to heading into the 2023 season.

With the COVID-19 exemption on the 2020 season, Davis still has multiple years of eligibility to use with the Sooners if he wants them.

But for now, the focus will be on the 2023 campaign as Davis tries to help Oklahoma return to the College World Series after a historic run to the finals last month. 

