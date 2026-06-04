Oklahoma's Big Bat Hero From Atlanta Hopes to Carry Momentum into Super Regionals

One decision by Skip Johnson on the day of Oklahoma's final regular season game — a 12-9 win over Tennessee — set a series of events in motion to catapult the Sooners into the Super Regionals.

"I walked up to Reggie (Willits) and said, 'Let's go with the same lineup we started the year with,'" Johnson said on May 16.

That meant that Dayton Tockey was inserted back into the starting lineup.

The Sooners, who entered the Atlanta Regional with a 31-21 record, had experienced a roller coaster season thanks in large part to the No. 6 most difficult schedule in the nation. But Tockey's insertion back into the starting lineup has reignited what was a potent offense to start the year.

Now, Oklahoma is playing its best baseball as a result.

Oklahoma infielder Dayton Tockey celebrates after hitting a home run against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"We can beat anybody in the country when we’re playing our game," Tockey said on Thursday. "Our focus, the little details, and what we’re doing in practice help us score runs. Getting leadoff hitters on helps too, because those guys are going to score a lot of the time if we just do our job at the plate."

Despite Oklahoma's up-and-down conference play — where they played three SEC squads also prepping for Super Regional play — the team never collapsed. They kept at it and have been rewarded for their work.

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OU didn't just earn momentum in Atlanta; they took it. They took it when they were down multiple runs, not once but twice, against the powerful Yellow Jackets.

"It just shows we’re never going to give up on each other," Tockey said. "Our pitching staff has faith in the hitters, and the hitters have faith in them. If they keep us in the game, we’re going to be in the game the whole time. And if we score runs, we know they’re going to shut them down for us."

Oklahoma's home run leader, Deiten LaChance, has also seen the improvement from the plate since Tockey's re-insertion into the starting lineup a few weeks ago.

"He’s a big guy with power, but he’s also like a leadoff hitter," LaChance said. "He’s always building at-bats, getting walks, and taking his walks. He’s been great, and he’s a veteran. Any veteran we can have in the lineup right now is helpful."

Oklahoma infielder Deiten Lachance | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Now the question stands if they can carry the momentum gained in Atlanta to Lawrence. Even though OU has gained a lot of pats on the back over the last few days, Omaha seems to be out of reach in the minds of many.

Tockey and the team wouldn't have it any other way.

"I think that’s what makes it good, because we are doubted," Tockey said. "You don’t ever doubt us. We’re always going to be in the game."

"Everybody’s been awesome right now," LaChance said. "We knew we were going to score 10 runs a game, and it doesn’t matter who does it — we’re going to do it. We just want to keep going that way."