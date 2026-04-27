Oklahoma's Midweek Contest With Texas Tech Gets Canceled

Oklahoma’s schedule just got a bit lighter.

The Sooners’ midweek contest with Texas Tech has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather, OU announced on Monday.

Oklahoma was slated to rumble with its old Big 12 foe on Tuesday night in Frisco, TX, and the game will not be rescheduled.

schedule update 🚨



tomorrow's game vs. Texas Tech in Frisco has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather



» https://t.co/jmERWjTSUU pic.twitter.com/o4uiKhLi4J — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 27, 2026

Ticket and parking fees will be refunded at the point of sale by Peak Events, OU said in a release. For updates and more information, visit www.peak.events.

Instead, the Sooners will return home after dropping two of three games to Auburn over the weekend.

Oklahoma fell to the Tigers 6-4 in Friday’s opener before rallying for a 2-1 win on Saturday behind strong defense, a sacrifice fly from Kyle Branch and an RBI-single by Deiten LaChance and steady performances by Cameron Johnson, Xander Mercurius and Kadyn Leon on the mound.

The Sooners were unable to steal the series, however.

Auburn bounced back to win 14-4 in eight innings on Sunday.

Now, Skip Johnson’s crew can put their full focus on the Florida Gators, who travel to Kimrey Family Stadium this weekend.

OU currently sits in a four-way tie for sixth in the SEC standings.

Oklahoma is 11-10 in conference play, the same as Ole Miss, Arkansas and Florida.

The Gators are 29-16 this season, but lost two of three games to Texas A&M this past weekend at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Saturday’s contest will get underway at 6 p.m., and it will air on SEC Network, and the series finale is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday on SEC Network+.

A strong showing against the Gators will keep the Sooners alive for hosting contention, as Johnson’s team hopes to land one of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

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Barring a late-season collapse, the Sooners are in fantastic shape to make the tournament regardless of whether they host the first weekend at Kimrey Family Stadium or if OU has to hit the road, which has been a path Johnson’s program has successfully navigated all the way to Omaha in the past.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the weekend, OU said in the release, and students and fans who are unable to get a ticket inside the ballpark are allowed to sit on the outfield berms.

Students are encouraged to gather on the berm beyond left field.