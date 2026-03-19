Oklahoma Set for Battle with Limping LSU Squad in First SEC Road Series

The start to Oklahoma’s season has been exceptional.

The No. 8 Sooners earned wins over quality teams like Arizona State, Dallas Baptist, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU over the first month of the season. OU defended its home turf last weekend, taking two games of three against then-No. 22 Texas A&M. The Sooners enter their second SEC weekend 17-4.

But while the Sooners have been stellar overall, they’re largely unproven on the road.

Oklahoma played its first true road game on Tuesday and lost 3-0 to Southeastern Louisiana.

It’s worth noting that Southeastern Louisiana runs a respectable mid-major program: The Lions have posted winning records in each of their last two seasons, and they went 38-16 in 2025, narrowly missing out on a berth to the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. Plus, midweek games are strange, as teams typically save their best pitchers for the weekend that lies ahead.

But considering that was Oklahoma’s first game in a hostile environment, it can be looked at as discouraging that the Sooners didn’t put up a better fight.

Oklahoma’s batters mustered only four hits in the loss to the Lions, and not one Sooner logged multiple knocks. The six OU pitchers who entered the game allowed only three runs on eight hits, but the Sooners didn’t get the run support to make things interesting late.

Still, with 17 wins under their belt and a winning SEC record, the Sooners have no need to panic about Tuesday's defeat — and they don’t have time to.

Oklahoma will play a three-game series against LSU in Baton Rouge from Thursday to Saturday.

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LSU, of course, is one of college baseball’s premier programs. The Tigers won the national championship in 2025, and they had won seven before last year’s title.

But this year, the Tigers haven’t gotten off to a scorching start.

LSU is 15-7 so far this year, and it dropped out of D1Baseball’s top 25 after losing two of three games against Vanderbilt last week.

Despite their struggles, the Tigers still have one of the sport’s most talented squads. Outfielder Derek Curiel is the No. 6 MLB Draft prospect, and he is batting .329 through 22 games. LSU is also in the top half of the SEC with 32 home runs.

LSU’s pitching staff, though, has struggled. The Tigers’ 5.04 team ERA ranks last place in the conference. They have walked 96 batters and allowed 18 home runs through only 22 games.

While LSU will certainly improve as the season progresses, the Tigers aren’t yet playing like a title contender. Though OU will have to withstand the noise at Alex Box Stadium — one of college baseball’s most hostile venues — this feels like an opportunity for the Sooners to win a couple of games on the road.

The first game of the series between Oklahoma and LSU will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.