OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners’ struggles on the hill have carried into their final regular-season series of 2026, and as a result, their comeback efforts fell short.

Despite a late rally, Oklahoma lost 9-7 to Tennessee on Thursday in the first of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The loss is OU’s fifth in its last six games.

Early into Thursday’s contest, it appeared that the Sooners would run away from the Volunteers. Oklahoma scored two runs in the first inning before getting another in the second, making it 3-0 after just two frames.

OU, though, didn’t keep Tennessee quiet for long. The Volunteers scored four runs on four hits and a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to take their first lead of the game.

Oklahoma scored a run in each of the next two innings to take the lead back. But the Sooners didn’t hold onto it. The Volunteers got a pair of two-run home runs from Levi Clark and Henry Ford in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-5 advantage.

The Sooners went scoreless for three innings in a row before Kyle Branch hit a two-run home run in the eighth to cut their deficit to one. OU, though, allowed Tennessee to get an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

Dasan Harris hit a double with two outs in the bottom of the night, but pinch hitter Connor Larkin struck out to end the game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Nick Wesloski, who relieved starting pitcher Cameron Johnson in the third inning, was credited with the loss. He gave up four earned runs on two hits and three walks in 2 ⅔ innings.

Johnson didn’t get the loss, but his outing was similarly rough. He pitched the first 2 ⅔ innings and surrendered four earned runs on four hits and five walks.

Oklahoma dominated Tennessee in the hit column — but the Sooners didn’t have much to show for it.

OU finished the game with 17 hits to Tennessee’s seven. The Sooners were thrown out on the base path four times, and they went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Seven of the nine players in Oklahoma’s starting lineup recorded multiple hits. Tennessee didn’t have any players register multiple knocks.

With the loss, OU is 31-19 overall and 13-15 in SEC play, and the Sooners are unable to finish above .500 in conference play after the defeat. Oklahoma has lost three of its last four series openers.

Tennessee improved to 36-18 and 14-14 after earning its two-run win.

The Sooners will look to even the series in Game 2 on Friday. First pitch of that contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.