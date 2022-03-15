Oklahoma SP David Sandlin Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

Sandlin had a dominant eight-inning, two-hit outing against UTSA on Saturday to pick up his second win of the season.

For the second time this season, a JUCO transfer starting pitcher has earned Big 12 honors for Oklahoma.

After a dominant eight-inning, two-hit performance against UTSA on Saturday in which he struck out six batters and allowed just one run, right-handed starter David Sandlin was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Sandlin retired the first nine Roadrunners of the game, and then sat down another nine straight after allowing the first UTSA hit in the sixth.

His sensational outing helped him earn his second win of the young season and lower his ERA from 10.12 down nearly four full runs to 6.27.

Assuming he continues in his same Saturday rotation spot, Sandlin’s next outing will come in the middle game of Oklahoma’s three-game set with New Orleans beginning on Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Prior to that series, the Sooners will host Air Force for a two-game midweek set beginning on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Norman.